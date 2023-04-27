Coroner’s office called to crash in Perry County

(Source: MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story out of Perry County.

Police are on the scene of a crash on Highway 28.

It happened near Tranquility Lane between the Grapevine and Chavies communities early Thursday morning.

The coroner’s office was called to the crash site.

No other information is available right now, but we are working to learn more and will pass it along to you as we get it.

