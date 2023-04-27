Audit finds serious financial issues with Leslie County Fiscal Court

Credit: MGN
Credit: MGN(MGN Online)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent audit of one Eastern Kentucky fiscal court is raising some red flags.

The report released on Thursday from Mike Harmon’s office showed multiple issues, including possible financial mismanagement at several levels.

Officials highlighted several items which would be sent to state and federal offices for further review.

One of the major discrepancies was a fourth-quarter financial statement that auditors said included understated funds of more than $950,000 on the final bank balance from the 2021 fiscal year.

Another finding involved federal grant money, so it will be forwarded to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

You can read the audit and find more info here.

