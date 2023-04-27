AG Daniel Cameron announces more than $8 million to fight opioid epidemic in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced more than $8 million in funding will go to 24 opioid abatement programs in the Commonwealth.

The grants will help Kentucky organizations fight the opioid epidemic through prevention, treatment or recovery services, and they will be awarded by the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC).

“For too long, the opioid epidemic has maintained a tight and painful grip on Kentuckians, but today there is hope and there is help.” said Attorney General Cameron in a news release. “Providing organizations with the resources necessary to combat the opioid epidemic is part of a larger effort by my office to stem the tide of the drug crisis. I commend each of these organizations for their efforts to fight this scourge, and I appreciate the diligent work of the Commission throughout the grant process.”

The KYOAAC will award 14 grants for treatment and recovery services, with five organizations located in Eastern Kentucky.

In Barbourville, the Appalachian Restoration Project will receive a $250,000 grant. The organization is a residential rehab facility dedicated to providing treatment for those struggling with addiction and substance use disorder.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department, based in Somerset, will also receive $250,000. The department focuses on public and preventative health by offering clinics and programs.

In Prestonsburg, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center (MCCC) will be awarded $250,000 to provide behavioral healthcare that offers recovery and hope.

Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation (MCHC), in Whitesburg, will get $250,000 to provide health care to underserved rural communities.

Also based in Prestonsburg, the Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky (AppalReD) will receive a $500,000 grant. AppalReD offers free civil legal help to eligible low-income Kentuckians in 37 counties, including people struggling with addiction.

“Our Commission has worked closely with Attorney General Cameron to meaningfully address the opioid crisis in the Commonwealth,” said Bryan Hubbard, Executive Director of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. “These grants, which support prevention, treatment, recovery programs, will go a long way toward bringing hope and help to Kentuckians struggling with substance use disorder.”

KYOAAC will also award grants for prevention services.

Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky will get more than $243,000 to stop the abuse and neglect of Kentucky’s children through advocacy, awareness, education and training.

Kentucky Alliance of Boyd & Girls Clubs represents 12 Boys & Girls Clubs across Kentucky. The organization offers services to young people across the state and will receive a $500,000 grant.

In London, Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment & Education (Operation UNITE) will receive a $1,000,000 grant. This organization serves 32 counties in Southern and Eastern Kentucky and tries to prevent drug abuse in the region.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.