Aerosmith teases farewell tour with possible Louisville appearance

Fans of Aerosmith may not have to “Dream On” much longer to see the band perform live.
Fans of Aerosmith may not have to “Dream On” much longer to see the band perform live.(KFC Yum! Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fans of Aerosmith may not have to “Dream On” much longer to see the band perform live.

The long-running American rock band is teasing a possible farewell tour with Louisville as one of the tour’s stops.

KFC Yum! Center posted a picture through social media on Thursday afternoon, featuring the Aerosmith logo in the arena’s big board with the phrase “Peace Out.”

(Story continues below)

Similar posts were made by by Boston’s TD Garden and San Francisco’s Chase Center, with no other detail provided.

Several other hints were provided teasing to a possible tour announcement in the near future.

Aerosmith’s website leads to a countdown clock that ends on May 1 at 10 a.m., with Aerosmith guitarist and singer Joe Perry also teasing to the same date and time through Twitter.

If formally announced, this would be the band’s first national tour since the “Aero-Vederci Baby!” tour in 2017 and 2018.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release cause of death for body found in Knox County parking lot
Photo Courtesy: Jenkins Police Department Facebook
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust in Letcher County
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump
Bol Kuir during Belfry's Mountain Schoolboy Classic game against Magoffin County in 2021.
Former Belfry center Bol Kuir declares for NBA Draft
Highway 28 reopened following deadly crash in Perry County

Latest News

LDD Thumbnail
Local Deal Drop 3/7/23
We Are a Region - 11:00 p.m.
We Are a Region - 11:00 p.m.
Commentary
COMMENTARY Neighbors Helping Neighbors RECLIP - August 5, 2022
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version