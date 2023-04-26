Two arrests made in McCreary County missing person investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police made two arrests following a missing person investigation.

Roscoe Garland, 54, of Pine Knot, was reported missing from McCreary County in October 2022.

During the investigation, KSP detectives received information about the whereabouts of Garland.

On Tuesday, the skeletal remains of Garland were found on a service road in Whitley County.

Joe Bryant, 48, of Pine Knot, Ky., and Broderick Taylor, 24, of Pine Knot, Ky. were arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

KSP officials said the case is still under investigation.

