Traffic stop leads to big drug bust in Letcher County

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop for speeding led to much more than a ticket for one woman Tuesday night.

Jenkins Police stopped a driver on Mountain Breeze Road.

Following the stop, the officer had reason to believe there might be drugs in the car and called for the department’s K-9 unit Voxie to confirm.

Voxie alerted on the driver and passenger doors and the trunk. During a search of the inside of the car, police found meth, drug paraphernalia, controlled substances, needles, hundreds of clear baggies and a gun.

When officers and a deputy from the Letcher County sheriff’s office searched the trunk, they found a lock box with at least one pound of meth, fentanyl and other drugs. The driver, who was not identified, was also found with more than $600 in cash on her person.

We are told she was arrested on multiple drug charges and taken to the Letcher County Jail.

