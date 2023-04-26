Southern Kentucky police department asking for help to find stolen trailer

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Pulaski County need your help to find a trailer that went missing in the last few days.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the owner last saw the vehicle on April 21st at his home on Park Drive in the Bronston community.

On April 23rd, the trailer was gone.

Police are asking those with cameras in the area where the theft happened to go back and check the footage taken between the 21st and 23rd for anyone who might have been seen leaving with the trailer.

If you have any information on where it might be, or know who stole it, you are asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145. You can also text the office by sending PCSOTIP to 847411 or send information on the department’s dedicated app.

