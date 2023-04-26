Southern Kentucky police department asking for help to find stolen trailer

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Pulaski County need your help to find a trailer that went missing in the last few days.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the owner last saw the vehicle on April 21st at his home on Park Drive in the Bronston community.

On April 23rd, the trailer was gone.

Police are asking those with cameras in the area where the theft happened to go back and check the footage taken between the 21st and 23rd for anyone who might have been seen leaving with the trailer.

If you have any information on where it might be, or know who stole it, you are asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145. You can also text the office by sending PCSOTIP to 847411 or send information on the department’s dedicated app.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, one cited for reckless driving in SWVA crash
Breathitt County High School
Breathitt County Schools responds to student’s list of names
Trent Noah scores 40 points in Harlan County's win over South Laurel.
Trent Noah adds two more D1 offers to his resume
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man accused of killing police officer asking for change of venue for upcoming trial
Scott Maupin, 19, of London, was arrested for a DUI
Laurel County teenager arrested for DUI

Latest News

Rainy and Stormy Weather
Clouds increase later today, rain chances return soon
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
New law requires Kentuckians to have a license to hunt and fish on their own property if it is less than 5 acres
Ethan ‘Chase’ Stiltner is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Ethan ‘Chase’ Stiltner