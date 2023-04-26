Showers make a comeback later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Now, the models that we look at have not handled this week well at all, but they’re starting to finally hone in on a solution, as we call it...and it’s looking soggy.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Yet more cloud cover will work into the region tonight as we deal with an increase in moisture ahead of our next storm system. I can’t rule out a sprinkle, but many of us look to stay dry with overnight lows back into the middle 40s again.

Skies remain cloudy as we head through the day on Thursday as we watch showers approach from the west during the day and try to overspread the region as we head through the afternoon, evening, and even overnight. Middle 60s are back for daytime highs before those showers move on into the region. I can’t rule out a rumble of thunder either, but no severe weather expected. Lows stay steady in the middle 50s.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

We’ll continue to see showers and even some thundershowers linger into the early hours of Friday as this disturbance pushes through. Showers will taper from west to east through the days, with clouds hanging on after that. We stay mild during the day, though, with highs staying back in the middle 60s during the afternoon. Our brief break continues Friday night and early Saturday, which will allow highs on Saturday to warm quickly back into the lower 70s...unfortunately, it won’t last.

More showers start to move in with another system late Saturday and into Sunday, with more potential thunderstorms and heavy rain in the region as we open up on Sunday. That storm system will see cooler than normal air work in behind it as well. Highs early next week as we see a break in the showers, fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. More shower chances, however, look to move in as we head later into next week.

