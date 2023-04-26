Sahvir Wheeler transfers to Washington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One former Kentucky Wildcat is taking his talents to the west coast.

According to a report from 247Sports, former Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler has committed to play at Washington.

Wheeler entered the transfer portal shortly after the Wildcats were bounced by Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32.

He averaged 7.7 points and 5.6 assists per game for Kentucky throughout his injury plagued second season in Lexington, having not seen the floor since Kentucky’s win over Florida on February 4.

Wheeler joins former UK teammate Keion Brooks at Washington, who transferred in 2022 after three seasons in the blue and white. The Huskies look to improve upon a 16-16 record in 2022-23, and an 8-12 record in the Pac-12.

Wheeler spent two seasons in Lexington after a season at Georgia

