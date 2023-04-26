Police searching for missing man in Buchanan County

Photo Courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff's Office
Photo Courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff's Office(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a missing man out of Southwest Virginia.

Officials with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office tell WYMT they are looking for Paul Matthew Stacy, 38.

He was last seen Tuesday around 11 a.m. in the War Fork area of Prater on his way to work.

Police say he never showed up there and has not been seen or heard from since.

Stacy is 5′7″ with brown hair, blue eyes and weighs 148 pounds. He could possibly be in a 2003 Gold GMC Envoy with Virginia tag “TNGAL”.

If you have any information about where he might be, you are asked to call the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at 276-935-2313 immediately.

