New mural of Muhammad Ali unveiled in West Louisville

The mural was designed by Shepard Fairey, who is best known for creating the “Hope” campaign...
The mural was designed by Shepard Fairey, who is best known for creating the “Hope” campaign poster for former President Barack Obama.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An official unveiling for a new giant mural of Muhammad Ali was hosted in West Louisville on Wednesday.

Work on the seven-story mural began Saturday and is on the side of the Chestnut Street YMCA.

The mural was designed by Shepard Fairey, who is best known for creating the “Hope” campaign poster for former President Barack Obama.

Numerous local businesses and organizations donated to the project to make the mural happen.

Those behind it said that showcasing Ali, who once played and trained in the streets surrounding the Chestnut Street YMCA as Cassius Clay, is the perfect motivator for youth that spend time at the YMCA daily.

“It will help encourage a new generation of children to learn about the champ and all he did for people all over the world who needed a champion,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “And how important he still is to our city, to our country, and to our world. Because nearly seven years after his passing, Muhammad Ali still has so much to teach us about how to treat each other.”

Fairey’s art is featured in a new exhibit called “Outside Influence” that opened Wednesday at Common Art Gallery in the PORTAL Arts Venue in Portland.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Jenkins Police Department Facebook
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust in Letcher County
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump
Bol Kuir during Belfry's Mountain Schoolboy Classic game against Magoffin County in 2021.
Former Belfry center Bol Kuir declares for NBA Draft
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern Kentucky police department asking for help to find stolen trailer
Capt. Roy Sewell Jr. died in the line of duty Monday.
‘Where do you need me?’ | Remembering North Tazewell Volunteer Firefighter

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Rain chances return this afternoon, storms possible at times later
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
Mammoth Cave National Park is prepping for a once in a lifetime performance, as Yo-Yo Ma will...
Yo-Yo Ma to perform at Mammoth Cave National Park
Church Receiving Supplies - April 26, 2023
Church Receiving Supplies - April 26, 2023
State Search and Rescue - 11:00 p.m.
State Search and Rescue - 11:00 p.m.