Man arrested on assault charges in Laurel County

Michael Gross was charged with fourth-degree assault and public intoxication. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday afternoon, a man was arrested after an assault complaint was made.

When Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the scene, a woman claimed that Michael Gross, 47, of London, grabbed her by the hair, dragged her to the ground, and fled the scene before the deputies arrived.

After searching the surrounding area, deputies found Gross and determined he was also under the influence of a controlled substance.

Gross was charged with fourth-degree assault and public intoxication and was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

