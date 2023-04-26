Lonely parrots learn to communicate over video chat

(CNN) – Parrots in the wild are social. As pets, they can be lonely at times.

Now, some researchers might have found a solution.

Instead of the usual phrase of “Polly wants a cracker,” parrot owners are now asking if Polly wants a video chat.

The idea is enough to make a lonely parrot bob its head with excitement.

In a paper titled “Birds of a Feather Video-Flock Together,” researchers described teaching 18 pet parrots to ring a bell to talk to a friend.

After the birds rang the bell, they were presented with a tablet and the choice of who to call.

Over a three-month period, the parrots made 147 requests for video calls.

Rébecca Kleinberger, the study’s co-author, said some of the birds received a lot of calls, and those same birds were typically the ones who made the most calls.

The researchers could tell the birds were truly engaged because they preened together, tried to touch one another, imitated each other, and even kind of sang together.

“Sometimes a bird would accidentally call us, so sometimes I was in a meeting or giving a class or at home, and I would get a phone call from a bird,” Kleinberger said.

