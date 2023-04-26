Laurel Co. 5K planned to bring awareness to Parkinson’s Disease

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Parkinson’s Disease is the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world.

It affects more than 10 million people in the United States alone and between 10 and 15 million worldwide.

More than 200 people face a new diagnosis of Parkinson’s every day.

A group based in Laurel County, Parkinson’s in Motion, is gaining national attention for its work to help equip those impacted by the disease with tools to help themselves and improve their quality of life.

The group is hosting a 5K walk run on Saturday, April 29, in London to help raise awareness about the disorder. The event will take place at the London-Laurel County Farmers Market, and it will serve as an opportunity for people to come together and get active.

“We want to reach this desert where there’s no treatment, there’s no exercise, there’s nothing for Parkinson’s patients available in Eastern Kentucky, so I’ve made connections in far Eastern Kentucky, and we’re hoping to bridge that gap to bring in more help and more resources for more people in the Eastern part of the state,” Jane Rice Williams said.

