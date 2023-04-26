Laurel Co. 5K planned to bring awareness to Parkinson’s Disease

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Brandon Robinson and Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Parkinson’s Disease is the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world.

It affects more than 10 million people in the United States alone and between 10 and 15 million worldwide.

More than 200 people face a new diagnosis of Parkinson’s every day.

A group based in Laurel County, Parkinson’s in Motion, is gaining national attention for its work to help equip those impacted by the disease with tools to help themselves and improve their quality of life.

The group is hosting a 5K walk run on Saturday, April 29, in London to help raise awareness about the disorder. The event will take place at the London-Laurel County Farmers Market, and it will serve as an opportunity for people to come together and get active.

“We want to reach this desert where there’s no treatment, there’s no exercise, there’s nothing for Parkinson’s patients available in Eastern Kentucky, so I’ve made connections in far Eastern Kentucky, and we’re hoping to bridge that gap to bring in more help and more resources for more people in the Eastern part of the state,” Jane Rice Williams said.

You can find more information about how to register for the race and about the event and some of the special guests that will be there here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, one cited for reckless driving in SWVA crash
Breathitt County High School
Breathitt County Schools responds to student’s list of names
Trent Noah scores 40 points in Harlan County's win over South Laurel.
Trent Noah adds two more D1 offers to his resume
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man accused of killing police officer asking for change of venue for upcoming trial
Scott Maupin, 19, of London, was arrested for a DUI
Laurel County teenager arrested for DUI

Latest News

HAZEL ROBINSON
EKY drycleaner employee reflects on the lives she impacted over the span of nearly 50 years
File Graphic
Two arrests made in McCreary County missing person investigation
If you have ever bought a scratch-off ticket, you might have the same question as one of our...
Good Question: Does the Kentucky Lottery put out all of the big winning scratch-off tickets at once?
Catherine “Abby” McKinney will serve 12 years in prison for the charges of manslaughter, abuse...
Serenity McKinney’s mother sentenced in connection to 4-year-old’s death