Hazard Fire Department is conducting fire hydrant tests throughout city

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Fire Department will be conducting fire hydrant tests throughout the city from now until Sunday, May 7.

Those with the Hazard Fire Department said these tests are done for insurance rating purposes.

The better the city’s water system is, the better insurance rating those in Hazard will receive.

These tests also help firefighters become better prepared for emergencies.

”In a particular neighborhood, we can tell by test records what kind of water supply we have, if we need to call for additional resources or find additional resources in the area to supply more water if we need to,” said Hazard Fire Department Fire Chief Robert Keith.

Until fire hydrant tests are completed, firefighters ask that everyone check their water, especially before doing laundry.

The tests can cause water to become discolored, which can sometimes stain clothing.

