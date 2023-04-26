Gov. Andy Beshear announces $123 million for rebuilds after severe weather across state

According to a release, Governor Andy Beshear was joined by health care leaders and lawmakers...
According to a release, Governor Andy Beshear was joined by health care leaders and lawmakers in the Capitol Rotunda for the ceremony honoring the passage of legislation that expands health care services for Kentuckians.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will soon be opening applications for rebuilds following severe weather across the state in 2021.

In the western portion of the Commonwealth, tornadoes rocked several communities while flooding destroyed homes across the region in the eastern part of the state.

HUD has since announced that the state will be receiving $123 million in disaster relief and rebuilding funds.

Gov. Beshear announced that starting May 1, cities, counties, non-profits, and other government entities could apply for funding to build new homes or rebuild existing ones. He added that the first round of funding could impact an estimated 600 families.

Gov. Beshear also said that on June 1, applications for public infrastructure such as roads and bridges will open as well.

Officials also say applications for flooding in Eastern Kentucky that happened in July 2022 will be announced “in a couple of weeks” and could see nearly $300 million in additional funding from HUD.

