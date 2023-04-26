Former Belfry center Bol Kuir declares for NBA Draft

(WYMT) - Bol Kuir has certainly taken the road less traveled.

The former Belfry center announced on social media Tuesday that he has declared for the NBA Draft, while keeping his college eligibility.

Kuir’s path to the NBA Draft has certainly been unique. He committed to New Mexico State after his senior season at Belfry but did not enroll. He transferred to the University of San Diego in November and did not play any games.

In two seasons at Belfry, Kuir averaged 12.5 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.

