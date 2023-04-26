Exclusive: First look at fire damage at Ky. state park

Natural Bridge State Park fire damage
Natural Bridge State Park fire damage(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Natural Bridge fire is now contained, but the fire did cause some significant damage.

See an exclusive look at the damage below.

It is estimated about 125 acres were burned.

Natural Bridge State Resort Park will resume normal operations on Friday. Trails will open, except for the balanced rock and hoods branch trails, which will remain closed, so crews can repair wooden steps burned by the wildfire.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, one cited for reckless driving in SWVA crash
Breathitt County High School
Breathitt County Schools responds to student’s list of names
Trent Noah scores 40 points in Harlan County's win over South Laurel.
Trent Noah adds two more D1 offers to his resume
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man accused of killing police officer asking for change of venue for upcoming trial
Scott Maupin, 19, of London, was arrested for a DUI
Laurel County teenager arrested for DUI

Latest News

Central KY group to host giveaway in Hazard for flood survivors
Oncology patients coming in for radiation, infusion and chemotherapy appointments were gifted a...
Oncology patients in Corbin recieve special blessing
Photo Courtesy: Parkinson's In Motion Facebook
Laurel Co. 5K planned to bring awareness to Parkinson’s Disease
HAZEL ROBINSON
EKY drycleaner employee reflects on the lives she impacted over the span of nearly 50 years