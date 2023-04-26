EKY fire department receives East KY Leadership Award for flood relief work

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Last year’s flood took a toll on Eastern Kentuckians, but it created a different set of problems for the numerous first responders tasked with rescues and flood recovery.

“Up in here, our phone tower went down, so the communication was slim pickins,” said Rousseau Fire Department Chief Greg Wilson.

The Rousseau Fire Department in Breathitt County was just one of several groups called to action that day.

“At first, it was crazy. We was super swamped,” Wilson said. “Not only our jurisdiction we took care of, but we went into the county. We delivered 50 days just throughout Breathitt County alone; not counting the other counties we went into, so it was hectic. There was times that we didn’t get home until twelve or one o’clock at night then get right back up at six o’clock in the morning and do it again.”

The department worked to create a distribution center out of their building. Volunteers even made holidays special for flood survivors.

“I love the statement Ronald Reagan made, ‘nobody can help everybody, but everybody can help somebody,’ and that’s really true,” said the department’s building manager Wendell McDaniel. “We just do what we can do with what we got to do with.”

Now, even eight months later, the department is continuing this work.

“I can speak for myself and my crew that we’ve been wore out. We’re tired,” Wilson said. “That’s the honest truth, but when you stop and think for a minute, what if that was me? Then the tide changes. If I was in their position, and I’ve lost everything, I would want help too. That’s what keeps us going. Yeah, we’re tired, sure we are. But we gotta keep on and help these people.”

The department’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. Wilson and his crew will be receiving an East Kentucky Leadership Award for their flood relief work.

Wilson said he and the other volunteers will continue giving back.

“As long as the Lord provides it, we’re gonna go with it. When the Lord says, ‘hey, that’s it. You’re done,’ then we know that we’re done. But until then, we’re gonna keep on doing what we’ve been doing,” Wilson said.

The East Kentucky Leadership Conference will be held at Hazard Community and Technical College on April 27 and April 28.

