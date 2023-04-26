East KY Leadership Conference to offer seminars for community change-makers

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Leadership Conference will offer more than just recognition to those who impacted their communities following the July 2022 flood.

This year’s conference in Hazard will have several seminars for participants.

Thursday’s seminars will include leadership in flood recovery and an intensive session on lessons learned after the flood.

The sessions on Friday will also focus on flood recovery.

”A couple things I’m really excited about, one is that we’re gonna have a couple of youth panels this year,” said Peter Hille, East Kentucky Leadership Foundation Board Chair “The first panel will be talking about their own experiences with the flood and it’s gonna be on Thursday afternoon, and that panel, will also be joined at the end of the panel by the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Federal Co-Chair, Gayle Manchin, and she will be talking with the students about their experiences.”

The East Kentucky Leadership Conference will take place on the Hazard Community and Technical College campus beginning Thursday and concluding on Friday.

