Clouds increase later today, rain chances return soon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will start the day with some sunshine mixed with clouds, but we will end it with some spotty rain chances.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up in the low 40s and upper 30s this morning. Some patchy frost is possible, but I don’t think it will be like it was yesterday.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds back and forth throughout the day with the clouds starting to increase later tonight. While I think most of us will stay dry, I can’t completely rule out a stray shower especially late today and overnight. Highs will top out near 70 with lows dropping to near 50.

Extended Forecast

Our real rain chances return on Thursday. I think we start the day dry, but the deeper into the day we get, the better our chances. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s. Some rumbles of thunder are possible Thursday night as lows only drop into the upper 50s to around 60.

More chances for showers and storms will wrap up the work and school week on Friday. Highs will try to work their way toward the 70-degree mark but may not may it. Lows will drop into the low 50s overnight.

Saturday will look dreary, but I think the rain chances return to spotty levels. We will again approach the 70-degree mark before a cold front starts to work its way into the region by Sunday and Monday.

Scattered showers are possible as the front moves in on Sunday, but as of now, it doesn’t look like an all-day washout. Highs will try to top out in the low 60s before dropping to around 40 overnight.

It might be best to keep your rain gear handy for the next several days.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

