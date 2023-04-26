Clay County baseball, Rockcastle County softball pick up wins

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big night on the diamond across the mountains.

Clay County managed a late innings rally to beat Perry Central, 3-2, in Hazard to pick up their 11th win of the season.

Meanwhile in Mount Vernon, Rockcastle County clinched at least a share of the 47th District regular season softball title with an extra innings walk off 6-5 win over Casey County.

Check out all of Tuesday’s scores below!

BASEBALL

Belfry 18, Phelps 0 (5 innings)

Casey County 5, Rockcastle County 4

Clay County 3, Perry Central 2

East Carter 11, Floyd Central 1 (6 innings)

East Ridge 10, Pike Central 9

Fleming County 11, Morgan County 7

Harlan 9, Bell County 5

Harlan County 12, Middlesboro 2 (6 innings)

Hazard 24, Leslie County 10

Johnson Central 21, Magoffin County 5 (5 innings)

Knott Central 6, Owsley County 4

Knox Central 12, Barbourville 0 (5 innings)

North Laurel 13, Jackson County 3 (6 innings)

Paintsville 5, Martin County 2

Pikeville 6, Shelby Valley 2

Pineville 11, Lynn Camp 1 (6 innings)

Prestonsburg 13, Betsy Layne 6

Pulaski County 3, Somerset 2

South Laurel 7, Williamsburg 2

Southwestern 11, Somerset Christian 1 (5 innings)

Whitley County 12, Corbin 5 (8 innings)

SOFTBALL

Bell County 10, Williamsburg 0 (5 innings)

Corbin 9, Whitley County 1

East Carter 13, Morgan County 1 (5 innings)

Estill County 12, Jackson County 2 (5 innings)

Floyd Central 9, Betsy Layne 4

Harlan County 17, Barbourville 11

Jenkins 16, Red Bird 0 (3 innings)

Knox Central 15, Harlan 4 (6 innings)

Lawrence County 11, Tug Valley WV 1 (6 innings)

Middlesboro 8, Lynn Camp 4

North Laurel 4, Clay County 3

Paintsville 13, Elliott County 8

Perry Central 15, Buckhorn 0 (3 innings)

Pike Central 12, Phelps 2

Pikeville 11, East Ridge 1 (6 innings)

Rockcastle County 6, Casey County 5 (8 innings)

Shelby Valley 5, Belfry 4

Somerset 13, Pulaski County 9

South Laurel 5, Pineville 4

Southwestern 18, McCreary Central 4 (5 innings)

Wayne County 15, Somerset Christian 5 (6 innings)

Wolfe County 15, Magoffin County 0 (3 innings)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, one cited for reckless driving in SWVA crash
Breathitt County High School
Breathitt County Schools responds to student’s list of names
Trent Noah scores 40 points in Harlan County's win over South Laurel.
Trent Noah adds two more D1 offers to his resume
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man accused of killing police officer asking for change of venue for upcoming trial
Captain Roy Sewell Jr
Firefighter killed in rollover crash in Claiborne County

Latest News

Bol Kuir during Belfry's Mountain Schoolboy Classic game against Magoffin County in 2021.
Former Belfry center Bol Kuir declares for NBA Draft
Morehead State Eagles
Morehead State adds 7-foot Xavier transfer
Mountain News at 6 - Trent Noah
Mountain News at 6 - Trent Noah
Mountain News at 5:30 - Dieonte Miles
Mountain News at 5:30 - Dieonte Miles