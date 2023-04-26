Clay County baseball, Rockcastle County softball pick up wins

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big night on the diamond across the mountains.

Clay County managed a late innings rally to beat Perry Central, 3-2, in Hazard to pick up their 11th win of the season.

Meanwhile in Mount Vernon, Rockcastle County clinched at least a share of the 47th District regular season softball title with an extra innings walk off 6-5 win over Casey County.

Check out all of Tuesday’s scores below!

BASEBALL

Belfry 18, Phelps 0 (5 innings)

Casey County 5, Rockcastle County 4

Clay County 3, Perry Central 2

East Carter 11, Floyd Central 1 (6 innings)

East Ridge 10, Pike Central 9

Fleming County 11, Morgan County 7

Harlan 9, Bell County 5

Harlan County 12, Middlesboro 2 (6 innings)

Hazard 24, Leslie County 10

Johnson Central 21, Magoffin County 5 (5 innings)

Knott Central 6, Owsley County 4

Knox Central 12, Barbourville 0 (5 innings)

North Laurel 13, Jackson County 3 (6 innings)

Paintsville 5, Martin County 2

Pikeville 6, Shelby Valley 2

Pineville 11, Lynn Camp 1 (6 innings)

Prestonsburg 13, Betsy Layne 6

Pulaski County 3, Somerset 2

South Laurel 7, Williamsburg 2

Southwestern 11, Somerset Christian 1 (5 innings)

Whitley County 12, Corbin 5 (8 innings)

SOFTBALL

Bell County 10, Williamsburg 0 (5 innings)

Corbin 9, Whitley County 1

East Carter 13, Morgan County 1 (5 innings)

Estill County 12, Jackson County 2 (5 innings)

Floyd Central 9, Betsy Layne 4

Harlan County 17, Barbourville 11

Jenkins 16, Red Bird 0 (3 innings)

Knox Central 15, Harlan 4 (6 innings)

Lawrence County 11, Tug Valley WV 1 (6 innings)

Middlesboro 8, Lynn Camp 4

North Laurel 4, Clay County 3

Paintsville 13, Elliott County 8

Perry Central 15, Buckhorn 0 (3 innings)

Pike Central 12, Phelps 2

Pikeville 11, East Ridge 1 (6 innings)

Rockcastle County 6, Casey County 5 (8 innings)

Shelby Valley 5, Belfry 4

Somerset 13, Pulaski County 9

South Laurel 5, Pineville 4

Southwestern 18, McCreary Central 4 (5 innings)

Wayne County 15, Somerset Christian 5 (6 innings)

Wolfe County 15, Magoffin County 0 (3 innings)

