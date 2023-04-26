Clay County baseball, Rockcastle County softball pick up wins
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big night on the diamond across the mountains.
Clay County managed a late innings rally to beat Perry Central, 3-2, in Hazard to pick up their 11th win of the season.
Meanwhile in Mount Vernon, Rockcastle County clinched at least a share of the 47th District regular season softball title with an extra innings walk off 6-5 win over Casey County.
Check out all of Tuesday’s scores below!
BASEBALL
Belfry 18, Phelps 0 (5 innings)
Casey County 5, Rockcastle County 4
Clay County 3, Perry Central 2
East Carter 11, Floyd Central 1 (6 innings)
East Ridge 10, Pike Central 9
Fleming County 11, Morgan County 7
Harlan 9, Bell County 5
Harlan County 12, Middlesboro 2 (6 innings)
Hazard 24, Leslie County 10
Johnson Central 21, Magoffin County 5 (5 innings)
Knott Central 6, Owsley County 4
Knox Central 12, Barbourville 0 (5 innings)
North Laurel 13, Jackson County 3 (6 innings)
Paintsville 5, Martin County 2
Pikeville 6, Shelby Valley 2
Pineville 11, Lynn Camp 1 (6 innings)
Prestonsburg 13, Betsy Layne 6
Pulaski County 3, Somerset 2
South Laurel 7, Williamsburg 2
Southwestern 11, Somerset Christian 1 (5 innings)
Whitley County 12, Corbin 5 (8 innings)
SOFTBALL
Bell County 10, Williamsburg 0 (5 innings)
Corbin 9, Whitley County 1
East Carter 13, Morgan County 1 (5 innings)
Estill County 12, Jackson County 2 (5 innings)
Floyd Central 9, Betsy Layne 4
Harlan County 17, Barbourville 11
Jenkins 16, Red Bird 0 (3 innings)
Knox Central 15, Harlan 4 (6 innings)
Lawrence County 11, Tug Valley WV 1 (6 innings)
Middlesboro 8, Lynn Camp 4
North Laurel 4, Clay County 3
Paintsville 13, Elliott County 8
Perry Central 15, Buckhorn 0 (3 innings)
Pike Central 12, Phelps 2
Pikeville 11, East Ridge 1 (6 innings)
Rockcastle County 6, Casey County 5 (8 innings)
Shelby Valley 5, Belfry 4
Somerset 13, Pulaski County 9
South Laurel 5, Pineville 4
Southwestern 18, McCreary Central 4 (5 innings)
Wayne County 15, Somerset Christian 5 (6 innings)
Wolfe County 15, Magoffin County 0 (3 innings)
