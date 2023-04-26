Central KY group to host giveaway in Hazard for flood survivors

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Central Kentucky woman is looking for help with a giveaway she will be hosting in Hazard on Saturday.

Terrie Murphy and a few other volunteers from Lancaster in Garrard County will set up at Consolidated Baptist Church in Hazard to give away items to those impacted by the flood.

Murphy is looking to connect with organizations who can help get items to those who live in hard-to-reach places to ensure everyone is taken care of.

”I’m hoping and praying we can get people out that can get out. I’m looking for some ATV’s,” Murphy said. “I want all the people who can get out to get out because I don’t want them to miss this opportunity because everything is free and everything is good. I have loads and loads of stuff that they need.”

Murphy’s giveaway will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

If anyone is looking to help get items to people who cannot get out, you can call Murphy at (859) 339-1452.

