Breathitt County Judge Executive trial continues

By RJ Johnson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble is on trial for stealing county funds for personal use.

Noble was indicted in 2019 on charges of buying lumber with county money, theft by unlawful taking, abuse of public trust and first-degree official misconduct.

Court documents show that Noble also reportedly used $986.08 of public money to buy diesel for personal use.

A witness named Crystal Deaton, previously worked for the county for more than 20 years claimed county officials did not follow the correct procedures for establishing a county road stated in KRS 178.080.

She said the county receives the majority of the funding for roads through the state, however because the correct steps were not taken, the money did not go to use.

She said that she was ‘bullied’ by Noble before being let go in 2019.

This is a developing story.

