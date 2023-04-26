2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic field to be announced

The 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
The 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau Agents and sponsored by ARH is going on December 4th-9th, 2023.(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - In seven months, basketballs will once again be bouncing all over the mountains and it’ll be time for the 37th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

For the first time in event history, eight girls teams will be competing in the tournament, to pair with the eight boys teams.

“I think the problem in the past has been restrictions on the time limits,” said WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic committee chairman Archie Everage. “We’ve been able to get so many games in within the same week. Creating a lot more games creates a lot more expense so we wanted to do this gradually and make sure that we done it right. COVID set us back about three years. I think we’re there. The committee has agreed and we’ve come up with a really good plan to implement having eight teams.”

The 16 participating teams will be announced on WYMT Mountain News at 6:00 on Wednesday.

The WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will be played from Dec. 4-9 at Knott County Central High School.

