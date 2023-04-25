‘Where do you need me?’ | Remembering North Tazewell Volunteer Firefighter

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Captain Roy Sewell Jr., 27, was killed in a rollover firetruck crash on Monday. East Tennessee firefighters remember him most for his servant’s heart.

Sewell was nearing ten years at the North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Dept. “He was someone who definitely believed in serving his fellow man,” said NTVFD Chief, LaRoy Brandt, “He liked to talk a lot. You can ask anybody. He loved to talk. He’s always happy, always trying to make others happy.”

Monday was a busy day for first responders in Claiborne County.

Sewell was responding to an ATV accident involving a child, according to Brandt. Crews had decided to use a helicopter to transport the child. Sewell was on his way to the scene, trying to figure out where crews needed help. “His last real message on the radio was ‘Where do you need me?’” said Brandt.

Sewell ran off the right side of the roadway and flipped the firetruck he was driving down an embankment.

Now, the volunteer fire department and community is remembering its captain and friend. Brandt said the fire department’s parking lot was full when firefighters returned from the crash site. Departments all over East Tennessee were already there to offer support.

“All you had to do is ask him for help, and he’d be there. If at all possible, he’d be there,” said Brandt.

Funeral arrangements are not complete yet. Sewell leaves behind a wife, daughter, and unborn baby.

To help his family, Gap Creek Coffeehouse is giving Tazewell Cub Scouts a spot to set up a tent to sell lemonade and ribbons for donation.

