Trent Noah add’s two more D1 offers to his resume

Trent Noah scores 40 points in Harlan County's win over South Laurel.
Trent Noah scores 40 points in Harlan County's win over South Laurel.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County’s Trent Noah continues to receive big time offers, getting two more from Marshall University and Belmont University, Monday, April 24.

Noah also recently received an offer from Seton Hall.

The Black Bear guard had an outstanding season going for 26.5 points per game in his Junior year.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temporary Housing Units
FEMA receiving applications to buy travel trailers as occupancy decreases
Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Harlan County basketball star Trent Noah receives another D1 offer
Four-wheeler crash
One person flown to trauma center following four-wheeler crash
Breathitt County High School
Breathitt County Schools responds to student’s list of names
Frost-Freeze Forecast
Frost Advisory in place as temperatures tumble overnight

Latest News

Mountain News at 6 - GLOBL JAM
Mountain News at 6 - GLOBL JAM
Mountain News at 5:30 - CJ Fredrick
Mountain News at 5:30 - CJ Fredrick
Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots between South Carolina State's Dallas James, left, and Justin...
CJ Fredrick will return home for his final season
John Calipari in a huddle with Kentucky players
Kentucky men’s basketball to play in Toronto for GLOBL JAM