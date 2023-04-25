Trent Noah add’s two more D1 offers to his resume

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County’s Trent Noah continues to receive big time offers, getting two more from Marshall University and Belmont University, Monday, April 24.

Noah also recently received an offer from Seton Hall.

The Black Bear guard had an outstanding season going for 26.5 points per game in his Junior year.

Excited and grateful to share that I have received an offer from Marshall University! Huge thanks to Coach D’Antoni, @Coach_CJackson and the rest of the staff for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/vNNSPnLOSJ — Trent Noah (@trentnoah2_) April 25, 2023

Thankful to share that I have received an offer from Belmont University! Huge thanks to @CaseyAlexander_, @coachbrianayers and the rest of the staff for believing in me! pic.twitter.com/iiMrjubDhw — Trent Noah (@trentnoah2_) April 25, 2023

