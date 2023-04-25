SKY police officer released from one hospital, transferred to another to continue recovery

Officer Jeramy Thompson was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center due to his...
Officer Jeramy Thompson was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center due to his injuries. On Monday, he was transferred back to Wayne County Hospital to continue his recovery.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Just a little less than two weeks after being seriously injured in a motorcycle crash, one Southern Kentucky police officer is back in his home county to continue his recovery.

On Monday, Monticello Police Officer Jeramy Thompson was transferred from UK Medical Center in Lexington back to the Wayne County Hospital in Monticello.

In a Facebook post on the Monticello Police Department’s page, officials said Thompson will “continue his recovery and undergo extensive rehabilitation.”

He was brought back to Wayne County by Wayne County EMS.

You can see a video of his trip back into the county below.

