SKY police officer released from one hospital, transferred to another to continue recovery

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Just a little less than two weeks after being seriously injured in a motorcycle crash, one Southern Kentucky police officer is back in his home county to continue his recovery.

On Monday, Monticello Police Officer Jeramy Thompson was transferred from UK Medical Center in Lexington back to the Wayne County Hospital in Monticello.

In a Facebook post on the Monticello Police Department’s page, officials said Thompson will “continue his recovery and undergo extensive rehabilitation.”

He was brought back to Wayne County by Wayne County EMS.

You can see a video of his trip back into the county below.

