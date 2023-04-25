Perry County Central softball downs Leslie County at home

Perry Leslie Softball
By Nate Johnson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the latest high school baseball and softball scores from around the mountains, including Perry Country’s 10-0 win over Leslie County.

BASEBALL:

Estill County, 10, Madison Central, 7, Blake Crowe Night

Belfry, 8, Martin County, 2

Harlan, 8, Bell County, 2

Harlan County, 7, Middlesboro, 2

Hazard, 16, Morgan County, 2, (6 innings)

Leslie County, 15, Buckhorn, 0, (3 innings)

Letcher County Central, 10, Lee (Jonesville), VA, 0, (5 innings)

Magoffin County, 14, Jackson City, 0, (5 innings)

North Laurel, 12, Jackson County, 2

Pike County Central, 12, East Ridge, 5

Powell County, 10, Fleming County, 0, (6 innings)

Prestonsburg, 4, Betsy Layne, 0

Pulaski County, 6, Somerset, 4

Rockcastle County, 7, Casey County, 5

South Laurel, 11, Williamsburg, 1, (6 innings)

Southwestern, 10, Somerset Christian School, 1

Western Hills 10 vs. Model 0 (5 innings) ⇄

Wolfe County, 4, Breathitt County, 3

SOFTBALL:

Belfry, 10, Floyd Central, 0, (5 innings)

Breathitt County, 7, Jackson City, 2

Clay County, 18, Buckhorn, 0, (4 innings)

Corbin, 9, South Laurel, 4

East Ridge, 13, Prestonsburg, 3, (6 innings)

Estill County, 17, Owsley County, 2, (5 innings)

Harlan County, 2, Cumberland Gap, TN, 1

Jackson County, 1, Garrard County, 0

Johnson Central, 7, Spring Valley (Huntington), WV, 2

Letcher County Central, 17, Knott County Central, 0, (3 innings)

Lynn Camp, 12, Bell County, 2, (5 innings)

Lynn Camp, 4, Bell County, 2

Middlesboro, 16, Barbourville, 4, (5 innings)

Paintsville, 12, Magoffin County, 1, (5 innings)

Perry County Central, 10, Leslie County, 0, (5 innings)

Pike County Central, 8, Pikeville, 1

Pineville, 7, Knox Central, 0

Powell County, 5, Lee County, 1

Pulaski County, 8, Somerset, 5

Rockcastle County, 5, Casey County, 0

Southwestern, 10, McCreary Central, 4

