One killed, one cited for reckless driving in SWVA crash

(MGN)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a weekend crash in Southwest Virginia.

It happened Saturday afternoon on U.S. 23 about one mile north of Route 823 in Wise County.

Police say two motorcycles were traveling north on U.S. 23 when a car crossed in front of them to turn south.

WYMT is told the drivers of the bikes were not able to avoid hitting the car in the side.

Edgar Martin, Jr, 45, of Pound, and Eric Moore, 49, of Abingdon, were driving the motorcycles. They were both wearing helmets and were taken to Norton Community Hospital. Martin later died.

The driver of the car, Bernice Grubb, 79, of Jenkins, was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries. She was cited for reckless driving - failure to yield right of way.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

