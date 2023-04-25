One firefighter dead after rollover crash in Claiborne County

The crash occurred on Cedar Fork Road in Claiborne County as crews were responding to an incident.
A Claiborne County Firefighter has died following a rollover.
A Claiborne County Firefighter has died following a rollover.(WOWT)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fatal crash involving a firetruck left one firefighter dead in Tazewell, according to officials with Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Cedar Fork Road in Claiborne County as crews were responding to an incident.

According to a report from THP, the engine was traveling on the roadway when the driver of the firetruck, later identified as 27-year-old Roy Sewell Jr., ran off the right side of the roadway.

After leaving the roadway, the truck then continued down the embankment, causing the vehicle to rollover and land on its top, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

