One firefighter dead after rollover crash in Claiborne County

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fatal crash involving a firetruck left one firefighter dead in Tazewell, according to officials with Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Cedar Fork Road in Claiborne County as crews were responding to an incident.

According to a report from THP, the engine was traveling on the roadway when the driver of the firetruck, later identified as 27-year-old Roy Sewell Jr., ran off the right side of the roadway.

After leaving the roadway, the truck then continued down the embankment, causing the vehicle to rollover and land on its top, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

