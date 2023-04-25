New grants bring Letcher County leaders together to ensure funding reaches full potential

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Partners for Rural Impact Associate Vice President Amon Couch said it takes a community coming together to ensure no child is left behind.

“There’s already amazing work happening in every community but how often do they actually come together and have a conversation? So today’s agenda was very driven and very purposeful around saying what is your contribution,” said Couch.

On Tuesday, PRI staff hosted an event at Cane Kitchen in Letcher County to bring the community together to discuss how they plan to utilize two new grants in their school systems.

“Partners for Rural Impact was awarded two major United States Department of Education grants. Promise Neighborhood and Full-Service Community Schools, and we already had our Gear Up programs here but in three major initiatives we are in essence launching together,” Couch said.

Both new grants will provide $9 million a year for the next five years. Letcher County Public Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts said she is thrilled to see the community pulling together to ensure the money is used in a sustainable way.

“That at the end of the money in five years. That the programs and the things that we have created here in Letcher County can continue even without that financial support. That we put systems in place that are sustainable so that students for years to come can benefit from it,” said Yonts.

Jenkins Independent Superintendent Damian Johnson said their primary job in education is to open doors for students.

“That’s exactly what these grants do. They give us the opportunity to provide our students with resources that we would otherwise not have, and to take them places and show them things that we otherwise would not be able to show them,” Johnson said.

Couch added that over the next five years, the conversations they had this morning are going to continue to evolve. He said they plan to continue hosting events with the Letcher County community to ensure the grants are utilized in the best ways possible.

