New addiction recovery center opens in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - People living in one Northeastern Kentucky community now have a new option for addiction recovery.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear, Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins and members of the community officially opened the new Raven Cares facility in Morehead.

The new non-profit residential recovery facility was named in memory of Cassie Monet Chaney, who loved ravens, battled addiction herself and was a champion of recovery efforts until her death in 2021. The facility is made up of six townhomes divided by gender, each of which houses up to four people in fully furnished two-bedroom, two-bath units.

Governor Beshear, who previously served as Attorney General and used the power of that office to sue many opioid makers and distributors, celebrated the opening in the heart of Morehead’s Main Street.

“We are taking another step forward in our state and our people’s battle against addiction,” said Governor Andy Beshear during the ceremony on Monday. “Addiction spares no one. So many folks have been impacted by this disease. Nearly a generation lost here in Kentucky. Every Kentuckian now knows someone or was related to someone that we have lost in these last seven to ten years.”

In a recent report, the Commonwealth of Kentucky recorded 2,250 deaths from drug overdoses in 2021, a 14.5% increase compared with the year prior.

For more information about the facility, visit their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.