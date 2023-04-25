New addiction recovery center opens in Morehead

Photo Courtesy: Raven Cares Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Raven Cares Facebook(Raven Cares Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - People living in one Northeastern Kentucky community now have a new option for addiction recovery.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear, Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins and members of the community officially opened the new Raven Cares facility in Morehead.

The new non-profit residential recovery facility was named in memory of Cassie Monet Chaney, who loved ravens, battled addiction herself and was a champion of recovery efforts until her death in 2021. The facility is made up of six townhomes divided by gender, each of which houses up to four people in fully furnished two-bedroom, two-bath units.

Governor Beshear, who previously served as Attorney General and used the power of that office to sue many opioid makers and distributors, celebrated the opening in the heart of Morehead’s Main Street.

“We are taking another step forward in our state and our people’s battle against addiction,” said Governor Andy Beshear during the ceremony on Monday. “Addiction spares no one. So many folks have been impacted by this disease. Nearly a generation lost here in Kentucky. Every Kentuckian now knows someone or was related to someone that we have lost in these last seven to ten years.”

In a recent report, the Commonwealth of Kentucky recorded 2,250 deaths from drug overdoses in 2021, a 14.5% increase compared with the year prior.

For more information about the facility, visit their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breathitt County High School
Breathitt County Schools responds to student’s list of names
State Rep. Hubert Collins (Source: KET)
Longtime Eastern Kentucky State Representative dies
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Four-wheeler crash
One person flown to trauma center following four-wheeler crash
Charles Marcum, of Laurel County, arrested on assault charges
Laurel County man arrested for assault

Latest News

Captain Roy Sewell Jr
Firefighter killed in rollover crash in Claiborne County
Officer Jeramy Thompson was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center due to his...
SKY police officer released from one hospital, transferred to another to continue recovery
Officials say the wildfire that started last week at Natural Bridge State Park in Powell County...
Forest Service: Fire at Natural Bridge State Park 100% contained
WYMT First Alert Weather
Another frosty morning, but warmer afternoon ahead