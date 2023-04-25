Morehead State adds 7-foot Xavier transfer

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Mr. Kentucky Basketball candidate is back in the Bluegrass.

Morehead State announced Monday that Xavier transfer power forward Dieonte Miles has committed to the Eagles.

“We are excited to welcome Dieonte back to the bluegrass to finish his college career. He comes from a terrific program where he has competed against some of the best players in the country and has been coached by two highly decorated coaching staffs at Xavier,” said MSU head coach Preston Spradlin in a statement. “Dieonte checks every box for our program both on and off the court. His length and athleticism will enhance our current roster and offer us a size advantage in the middle to anchor our defense in the OVC. His personality and energy will be infectious within our team culture, and he will quickly become a fan favorite for our Eagle fan base.”

Miles, a 7-foot Walton-Verona alumnus, played three seasons at Xavier and appeared in 37 games, shooting 53 percent from the floor. He also had 23 blocked shots.

During his time at Walton-Verona, Miles was named to the Louisville Courier-Journal All-State First Team and KABC 8th Region Player of the Year.

