Leachate water treatment to end in Somerset

The concern at a packed city council meeting Monday was that dangerous chemicals through this...
The concern at a packed city council meeting Monday was that dangerous chemicals through this process are getting into Lake Cumberland and eventually into tap water.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Community outrage has sparked the end to a controversial water treatment method in Somerset.

Leachate, a liquid collected at landfills after it runs over solid waste, will no longer be treated after a Somerset city council meeting.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Citizens of Somerset spoke out against the practice since leachate is treated so close to Lake Cumberland.

“To bring it here and dump it into our wastewater treatment,” said Jay McShurley, one of the concerned citizens who spoke out against the practice. “Recently they have ramped out the treatment to 100,000 gallons a day.”

Mayor Alan Keck shared that he appreciated the way the community came together, but that the city council meeting should not have become a forum of outrage.

“I always encourage citizens to show up and share their heart,” said Mayor Keck. “But the way it was done was disappointing. They made their voices heard. The council acted accordingly. So we are going to have to make some changes.”

The measure passed unanimously in front of a large audience of concerned Somerset residents.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breathitt County High School
Breathitt County Schools responds to student’s list of names
State Rep. Hubert Collins (Source: KET)
Longtime Eastern Kentucky State Representative dies
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Trent Noah scores 40 points in Harlan County's win over South Laurel.
Trent Noah add’s two more D1 offers to his resume
Four-wheeler crash
One person flown to trauma center following four-wheeler crash

Latest News

PRI
New grants bring Letcher County leaders together to ensure funding reaches full potential
Scott Maupin, 19, of London, was arrested for a DUI
Laurel County teenager arrested for DUI
One killed, one cited for reckless driving in SWVA crash
Deadly ATV Crash generic
7th grade student killed in weekend ATV crash in Wise County