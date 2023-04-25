Leachate water treatment to end in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Community outrage has sparked the end to a controversial water treatment method in Somerset.

Leachate, a liquid collected at landfills after it runs over solid waste, will no longer be treated after a Somerset city council meeting.

Citizens of Somerset spoke out against the practice since leachate is treated so close to Lake Cumberland.

“To bring it here and dump it into our wastewater treatment,” said Jay McShurley, one of the concerned citizens who spoke out against the practice. “Recently they have ramped out the treatment to 100,000 gallons a day.”

Mayor Alan Keck shared that he appreciated the way the community came together, but that the city council meeting should not have become a forum of outrage.

“I always encourage citizens to show up and share their heart,” said Mayor Keck. “But the way it was done was disappointing. They made their voices heard. The council acted accordingly. So we are going to have to make some changes.”

The measure passed unanimously in front of a large audience of concerned Somerset residents.

