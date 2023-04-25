Laurel County teenager arrested for DUI

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Laurel County arrested a 19-year-old for speeding and driving under the influence.

Scott Maupin, 19, of London, was arrested after officers stopped him for driving 20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

During the traffic stop, police noted that Maupin appeared to be under the influence.

He was charged with driving under the influence and speeding and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

