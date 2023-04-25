Laurel County teenager arrested for DUI

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Laurel County arrested a 19-year-old for speeding and driving under the influence.

Scott Maupin, 19, of London, was arrested after officers stopped him for driving 20 miles per hour above the speed limit.

During the traffic stop, police noted that Maupin appeared to be under the influence.

He was charged with driving under the influence and speeding and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

