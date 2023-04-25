Good Question: How often do stamp prices increase?

By Victor Puente
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve noticed it costs more to send a birthday card, you aren’t alone. One viewer wanted to know why the price keeps creeping up.

For today’s Good Question, Mandy asks, how often do stamp prices increase?

Before this year, there was no set schedule, but that could change.

Looking at the price of a first-class letter from the National Postal Museum Archive, those increases are coming more often. We’ll start at 1971 when a stamp cost 8 cents. In the 1970s and 80s, there were four increases each decade.

The 90s only had three.

Then six in each of the 2000s and the 2010s. 2016 also saw a price decrease, down to 47 cents, before going back up to 49 cents the next year.

The last three years have all seen an increase, the most recent taking effect in January.

Just a few weeks ago, the U.S. Postal Service said this summer they plan to raise the price of first-class stamps to 66 cents.

According to the New York Times, the Postal Regulatory Commission said they expect prices to go up in January and July of each year for the foreseeable future.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

