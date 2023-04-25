Forest Service: Fire at Natural Bridge State Park 100% contained

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A wildfire that has burned at Natural Bridge State Park in Powell County for nearly one week is now contained.

In a post on the U.S. Forest Service-Daniel Boone National Forest Facebook page, officials confirmed Monday that firefighters were able to stop the fire at 125 acres.

The post goes on to state while most of the crews called from other parts of the country to help fight the fire have been allowed to leave, a Kentucky Division of Forestry Crew will stay on site to monitor the containment line.

All previous closings that were in place for the park are still in place while officials check to make sure everything is safe.

