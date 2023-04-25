Fmr. Kentucky superintendent indicted for bringing gun to school property

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Kentucky superintendent was indicted for bringing a gun to school property.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader. a grand jury indicted former McCreary County Superintendent John Gunn.

Gunn resigned from his position in February.

The day after his resignation, he went to the building to grab his belongings, saying he forgot he had the gun on him.

Gunn is indicted on a felony charge and could serve up to five years in prison.

