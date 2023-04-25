EKY nonprofit wins East Kentucky Leadership Award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance’s mission is to use the power of housing to transform lives and build a brighter future for the community. Executive Director Scott McReynolds said he knew when the floods swept across Eastern Kentucky on July 28, 2022, their organization could not sit back and watch.

“I think the first thing we realized probably within the first day is that what we normally do wasn’t going to be possible,” said McReynolds.

On the day of the flood, McReynolds said their staff along with many others were without power, and he said they did not have access to their current job sites, but the staff knew they needed to do something to help their neighbors.

“We began to realize that the resources that HDA had. The skills that our staff had were things that the community really needed,” he said. “So, we made the decision at that point to go all in and just stop what we normally do, and just do what we could do best for the community.”

Since day one, the staff has used their skills to lighten the load for Eastern Kentuckians, initially helping countless families muck out their homes and begin to get back on their feet.

“During the initial muck-out phase we were able to help 41 families preserve their house,” McReynolds said.

As time passed, they went on to repair 31 homes and place six families in brand-new houses. However, the HDA staff knows the job is not finished.

“We have over a hundred and twenty applications for new homes. The need is just tremendous,” he said.

As the need continues, McReynolds said they are seeing momentum and the staff knows that every hammer and nail they pick up is a step in the right direction. McReynolds said he credits the staff at HDA for their dedication to the people of Eastern Kentucky.

“We’ve asked staff members to do things they didn’t sign up for. You know we’ve asked our carpenters to crawl around crawl spaces and shovel mud, and office staff who were making those very hard called to be in need and find out what they need and how we can help them,” he said. “The staff has just responded with such grace and dignity and worked so hard.”

He also added that the staff will continue to work each day to see a change.

“You know we had a housing crisis on July 27th before the floods hit, and it just made it worse. So, at some point we realized that we needed to figure out how to not just do flood relief, but our normal work and our flood work. So, we set a goal of doubling our production in our first year,” McReynolds said.

The goal is to build 40 houses and repair approximately 100 others because McReynolds said the staff wants to ensure that no one in Eastern Kentucky feels like they are forgotten.

“There are so many dedicated people at HDA and beyond that are trying to make a difference, and just know that helps coming,” McReynolds said.

Scott Mcreynolds and the Housing Development Alliance staff is a recipient of a 2023 East Kentucky Leadership Award for individuals with inclusion of the HDA staff in the recognition.

The East Kentucky Leadership Conference will be held at the Hazard Community & Technical College on April 27-28.

