EKY company releases new line of sustainable Jeans

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Eastern Kentucky brothers are making a game-changing name for themselves and the region with their sustainable denim jeans.

New Frontier launched the first circular denim company in the U.S.

Joshua and Jared Ravenscraft are exploring a new frontier in the fashion industry.

“We wanted to start cleaning up the fashion industry,” said Joshua.

By creating a line of sustainable jeans made from recycled denim or circular, meaning they are more environmentally friendly.

“99% of clothing that’s out there today is not recycled,” said Joshua. “Every second, there’s a garbage truck full of clothing being put into landfills.”

New Frontier is the first U.S. company to launch a line like this. It is two years in the making. The Ravenscrafts traveled to Europe, working with companies and manufacturers to make it a reality.

Governor Andy Beshear says it’s innovative ideas like this that put Eastern Kentucky on the map. In turn, it can lead to growth for the region, including industry and jobs.

“We are doing things in this state that the world, or at least the country, has never seen before,” said Governor Beshear. “That is exactly what New Frontier is doing with this launch.”

The optimism for job growth comes the same day the State released unemployment data for 2022. Rates decreased in 102 counties, increased in 12, and stayed the same for six.

Data from the Kentucky Center for Statistics shows rates were the highest in eastern Kentucky. Magoffin, Elliott, Breathitt and Martin among the highest.

Beshear admits there is work to do but says progress, like what’s happening at New Frontier, is making waves.

“With everything Eastern Kentucky did to build and power this country, we gotta make sure that we are just as focused on rebuilding, on diversifying, on bringing great jobs. That’s something that this small business is doing, and that’s something we’re working real hard as a state on doing,” said Beshear.

The jeans are on sale at New Frontier’s store on Main Street in Morehead, as well as online.

