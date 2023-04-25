EKY child advocacy center gives tips on identifying child abuse

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - April marks Child Abuse Awareness Month, and many child advocacy centers are using this time to share the importance of identifying the signs of abuse in children.

Judi’s Place For Kids in Pikeville is just one of the numerous child advocacy centers across the Commonwealth, serving hundreds of children each year who experience physical or sexual abuse.

“A lot of times we want to believe that abuse doesn’t happen around us or in our neighborhoods, but it isn’t biased,” said Judi’s Place For Kids Executive Director Angela Parsons. “It happens in all socioeconomics, all cultures.”

The facility often works alongside educators to help them identify signs of abuse in their students and learn how to report it, but what happens when school dismisses and that line of defense is not there?

“Unfortunately 90 percent of our cases do come from family settings or relationships where the victim does know the perpetrator,” said Judi’s Place Community Outreach Coordinator Kalen Richmond.

Staff members said when kids are not in school, it is important for church members, coaches, or even other family members to be vigilant in noticing signs of abuse in the children around them.

“A lot of signs can come from a child’s attitude,” Richmond said. “We actually see a lot of changes in their attitude whenever they’ve faced abuse, things like social withdrawal, decline in school performance, decline in just their ability to function.”

Other signs such as unexplained bruising on the face, neck, and torso, or if they have a knowledge of mature topics at a young age are also things to look for.

“Sometimes it may just be that one thing that doesn’t feel or sound right, so just having our eyes and ears open could be so critical,” Parsons added.

Richmond said adults have a legal obligation to report abuse if a child discloses it to them or if they have reasonable suspicion that abuse is taking place.

To report child abuse or neglect, you can call Kentucky’s child abuse hotlines at (877) 597-2331, (877) KYSAFE1, or (800) 752-6200.

You can also contact your nearest child advocacy center.

