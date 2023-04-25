Community mourns the loss of former State Representative

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County community and state legislators are continuing to mourn the loss of former representative Hubert ‘Hubie’ Collins.

Born in the Wittensville community of Johnson County, Collins served as Kentucky state representative for the 97th district from 1991 to 2016.

97th District Rep. Bobby McCool said he loved the community, state and his family.

“Hubie was very passionate about what he did. He lived and breathed being a state representative. He was everywhere, he was at every function. With everything going on, you could always count on Hubie to be in any kind of public function,” he said.

Rep. McCool said Collins was always there whenever he needed any help.

“He was still there as a resource, if anybody wanted anything, or needed, he was always there. One thing about Huby, you could always call him at any time, he would always get back to you. And he always made his number public, so he was very open,” he explained.

He added that he had so much love for the people in the area.

“It is a sad day in Johnson County, and the entire state because you lose such a good man and brought so much enthusiasm and heart to the job he did so, we will miss him,” he said.

In a statement provided by the Johnson County Judge Executive Mark McKenzie, he said:

“Hubert Collins served his country and his home county of Johnson in many ways during his lifetime. Our community benefited from his support in areas such as first responders, education, transportation and the heritage of Johnson County. His service as a State Representative for 26 years afforded him the opportunity to introduce and support legislation to further his priorities to help improve the quality of life for all Johnson Countians. We appreciate his service to our community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

The funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Jones-Preston Funeral Home in Paintsville.

