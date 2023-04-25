Clouds increase ahead of late April showers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The old saying is that April showers bring May flowers, and we’re going to put that theory to the test after a mostly dry month of April. Shower chances look to ramp up in the closing days of the month, bringing us the opportunity for some of that new growth.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds continue to increase as we head through the overnight hours as our frontal system works closer to the region. We’re cool again overnight, but not nearly as cold as we were last night. Lows fall back into the lower or middle 40s.

Clouds continue to increase as we head into the day on Wednesday, especially closer to the Kentucky/Tennessee border as our next system works closer to the region. That’s where the best chance for showers will be as well, as disturbances ride along a stalled boundary moving northward through the week. We’re staying cooler than average with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Shower chances continue overnight as well as we fall back to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Late Week and Beyond

Yet more showers look likely as we head into the day on Thursday, with highs making a return into the 60s yet again. We’re not talking a lot of heavy rain, but those shower chances will continue scattered throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

It still looks like our best chance for widespread showers will be as a disturbance moves through on Friday, and a stronger system on Saturday. We stay in the 60s Friday, but surge up into the 70s just before the system moves through on Saturday. With a rather strong low in place, we’ll watch not only the opportunity for a good soaking rain, but also the potential for gusty winds into Sunday. Temperatures stay below normal in the lower to middle 60s after that...as scattered showers look to continue through early next week.

