Another frosty morning, but warmer afternoon ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some of you will need to warm those cars up again this morning, but it looks like this might be the last frosty start for a few days.

Today and Tonight

A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory are in effect until 9 a.m. While skies were clear for most of the overnight, by the time you wake up, a few clouds will start to drift in. They will stick around with us for the first half of the day before we see some sunshine for the second half. That late-day rally will push us into the low to mid-60s this afternoon.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies, which should help keep most of the region out of the 30s and into the low 40s.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday looked like our next best chance for rain, but that appears to have backed up until Thursday now. While I can’t rule out a stray shower in our southern counties near the Kentucky/Virginia/Tennessee border, I think most of us stay dry but dreary for the middle of the week. Highs will climb a little, working their way into the mid to upper 60s. Lows will fall into the mid-40s overnight.

Better rain chances return for Thursday, but I don’t think it will be an all-day washout. The afternoon hours could be a bit soggy though. We’ll have to wait and see. Temps will be similar to Wednesday, still hanging out in the mid-60s before dropping into the mid-50s overnight.

Rain chances continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a new cold front looking to come through Saturday going into Sunday. Temps will go from the low to mid-60s Friday to the low 70s on Saturday back to the low 60s on Sunday. That cooler trend looks to continue into next week.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

