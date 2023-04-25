7th grade student killed in weekend ATV crash in Wise County

POUND, Va. (WYMT) - One boy is dead following a weekend ATV crash in Southwest Virginia.

It happened Sunday night just before 7 in the Bold Camp section of Pound.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy, who was not identified because of his age, was killed in the crash.

No other details about the crash were released.

Wise County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth confirmed the boy was a student at one of the district’s schools.

Below is a statement from him:

It is with great sadness that I share with you about a loss in our school family. Yesterday (Sunday) evening, we received extremely sad news that one of our 7th grade student-athletes from L.F. Addington Middle School passed away suddenly from an ATV accident in Pound, Virginia. We are extremely saddened by the death of this young man. He was talented, charismatic, and made everyone around him smile. He was loved by all and will be missed. We send our condolences to his family and friends.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are investigating.

