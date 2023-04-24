West Virginia Governor ends statewide burn ban

West Virginia Governor ends statewide burn ban
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Governor Jim Justice announced the statewide burn ban has expired after the state experienced rainfall the past few days.

The Governor said standard spring burning season laws are in effect.

In a press release, the Governor said, “burning forestland, grass, grain, stubble, slash, debris, or other materials is allowed only from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.”

Fires for the purpose of making food or providing light or warmth are permitted anytime without a permit, but all brush, grass, and debris must be removed for a minimum distance of 10 feet in all directions.

Someone must be attending any fire at all times.

Fires must be extinguished before 7 a.m. daily.

Anybody caught violating the spring burning season laws can face citations and fines up to $1,000.

