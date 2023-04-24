Silas House appointed as Kentucky Poet Laureate

Silas House appointed Kentucky Poet Laureate
Silas House appointed Kentucky Poet Laureate(Office of Governor Andy Beshear)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County native and bestselling author Silas House was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear as the 2023-24 Kentucky Poet Laureate.

House is a seven-time New York Times bestseller and EKU alumnus. His latest release, Lark Ascending, won the 2023 Southern Book Prize.

“We are so proud of Silas, who grew up in Kentucky, was educated in Kentucky and now represents our state with such pride,” Beshear said at the annual Kentucky Arts Council’s Kentucky Writers’ Day event.

Kentucky Writers’ Day is an annual celebration hosted around April 24, the birthday of Kentucky writer Robert Penn Warren, the first United States Poet Laureate.

House will serve two years working to promote Kentucky literature and reach larger audiences.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temporary Housing Units
FEMA receiving applications to buy travel trailers as occupancy decreases
Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Harlan County basketball star Trent Noah receives another D1 offer
Frost-Freeze Forecast
Frost Advisory in place as temperatures tumble overnight
Four-wheeler crash
One person flown to trauma center following four-wheeler crash
Crash
Williamsburg man killed in Saturday morning crash

Latest News

Charles Marcum, of Laurel County, arrested on assault charges
Laurel County man arrested for assault
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Body found in Guyandotte River
City of Manchester
Clay County coroner resigns due to health reasons
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
Organization presents check to help injured police officer with medical expenses