Roscoe’s Daughter founder wins East Kentucky Leadership Award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After the flood in Knott County and various surrounding areas, many community members were left without a place to get a warm meal.

Shortly after, Perry County Native Kate Clemons felt called to help her neighbors.

“I just knew after the flood hit, I had to step up and help in some way, and that is what Eastern Kentucky is about. Helping each other,” said Clemons.

Despite large organizations leaving the area, Kate made a decision to stick around and continue to help feed the community.

“I have been the only hot meal provider in the county since August 27th. Which is wild because I haven’t worked with an organization so to be able to do that on my own for so long and never have to cancel. That glory is all to God,” she said.

When she started serving food in the area, she said she did not know anyone in Knott County. Now almost a year later she said the people her food tent serves are more like family.

“I think about their faces when I go to bed at night and they’re the first thing I think about when I wake up, and they have just been through so much,” she said.

As much as she loves her newfound family, many Knott Countians have expressed their mutual love and respect for her work. One man, who said he was her first customer at the food tent, said she brought the story of David and Goliath to life.

“The flood was Goliath trying to kill us all and she’s took her little slingshot and defended this whole community and took down that giant,” said Todd Amburgey, a frequent customer at Kate’s Food Tent.

Kate said it is because of people like Todd who continue to believe in her that the operation continues to grow.

“I literally had a tent and popup tables in the back of my car. That’s what I’d operate out of and now I’m in a parking lot, but it’s growing,” said Clemons.

In January, she established a non-profit called Roscoe’s Daughter. She said she named it after her dad, and now she said she is working on opening a food pantry for the people in the Knott County community. However, she said despite all that she has done she wants to give credit and glory to God.

“People ask me a lot how long I think I will continue doing this. I have no idea. As long as God keeps sending ways for me to do this. I will keep doing it,” said Clemons. “This is God’s project.”

A project that she said has given her more than she ever would have imagined.

“They always thank me for all I’ve done and for saving them and helping them get through a hard time, but the truth is. They’re the ones that have given me everything,” she added.

She has promised to continue providing hope to the people of Knott County for as long as God continues to provide.

“I truly believe that we can come back from this stronger than before,” she said.

Kate Clemons is a recipient of a 2023 East Kentucky Leadership Award for individual work.

The East Kentucky Leadership Conference will be held at the Hazard Community & Technical College on April 27-28.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.