Private property flood debris removal offered in five EKY counties

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If there is still debris from the July 2022 flood on your property, emergency management officials say you could be eligible to have it removed at no cost.

“In a lot of cases, people that’s been hit the hardest have lost everything. So, being able to afford to clean some of this up is really difficult, and so, it’s an outstanding service that the state’s providing,” Perry County Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy said.

Anyone in Perry, Knott, Letcher, Breathitt or Pike counties can apply through emergency management, and then the application will be processed by the state government.

The state then hires contractors to remove the debris.

“It will encompass a lot of different possibilities. One just being flood debris, you know, piles of debris that’s washed up on your property. It can even be home demolition,” Jerry Stacy said.

The landowner has to be involved in the application.

Requirements to apply include:

Deed or title

PVA form

GPS coordinates

right of entry form

While there is no timetable, Jerry Stacy said the program could be ending soon, so it is important to fill out the form as soon as possible.

“The approval time shouldn’t be very long, and the actual work shouldn’t take that much time over the next few months. It should be a quick process,” Jerry Stacy said.

To apply, contact your county emergency management office.

